Sport is entertainment and we’ll be going big on all of the things away from the pitch. We already have our simulator live on gulfnews.com - go and give it a try and share it with your friends. We have the irrepressible Rob and Shamseer hosting a podcast with professional footballers based here in the UAE (the first one will be live at the start of next week). We will have talking points and short videos over the coming weeks, along with many other bits and pieces as we get deep into the tournament.