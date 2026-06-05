FIFA makes surprise plastic water bottle ban days before World Cup kickoff

FIFA safety move sparks fan concern over heat and access to drinking water
Just a week before the start of the World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 at locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA has updated its stadium policy, banning the use of reusable plastic water bottles inside the stadium.
The global governing body also said other types of bottles are also not permitted due to the risk of causing injury when thrown.
Last month, FIFA in its official Stadium Code of Conduct mentioned that, "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the stadium."
Now according to the updated Stadium Code of Conduct, which was updated on June 2, FIFA said, "reusable water bottles may not be brought into the Stadium."
As per the clause 3.1.11 of the official Stadium Code of Conduct, "bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury, as well as other objects made of glass or any other breakable material or especially hard packages or hard thermal boxes (for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the Stadium)."
Clause 3.1.20 suggests, "With the exception of hand sanitizers, no larger than 100ml/3.38 oz., any liquids containing alcohol, including any alcoholic beverages, unless purchased and consumed within designated areas of the Stadium and in strict accordance with any additional alcohol consumption rules imposed by the Event Organisers."
3.1.21 adds, "any other liquids exceeding 100ml/3.38 oz. unless such liquids are purchased inside the Stadium, with the exception of (i) baby milk and sterilised water in containers (including in glass containers) not exceeding 1 litre/33.8 oz. per child, and (ii) liquids up to 500 millilitres/16.9 oz. that are required for medical reasons but only if presented with a medical certificate in English, French or Spanish and in the presence of the person for whom they are intended."
According to The Athletic, FIFA, in a statement on Thursday, said, "The organisation made the decision to “prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees. Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums.
The move has raised concerns among fans about coping with heat. Access to drinking water inside the stadiums is also a concern.
It added, "FIFA works closely with each Host City Committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans traveling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents, and more around the stadium footprint. Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”