Desire Doue watches as brother scores for Ivory Coast against France

Guela Doue stars as Ivory Coast make history against France
That's a football story scriptwriters would love.
Guela Doue scores for Ivory Coast against France, and the TV director immediately cuts to the bench where his younger brother, Desire Doue, is sitting. Instead of frustration, Desire was smiling. Football rivalry for 90 minutes, brotherhood for life.
What makes it even more fascinating is their journey. Both brothers were born in France to an Ivorian father and a French mother, yet they chose different international paths. Guela represents Ivory Coast, while Desire represents France.
And on this occasion, it was the older brother who had the last laugh.
Guela Doue not only scored the equaliser but also delivered the cross for Amad Diallo's winner as Ivory Coast came from behind to beat France 2-1 in Nantes. It was the Elephants' first-ever victory over Les Bleus and a major boost ahead of the World Cup. The 23-year-old Strasbourg full-back produced the biggest moment of his international career, ending France's nine-match unbeaten run in the process.
For Didier Deschamps and France, this was far from the ideal World Cup preparation. Les Bleus looked in control during the first half and led through a brilliant Rayan Cherki goal, but defensive lapses and Ivory Coast's pace exposed them after the break. Deschamps made 10 second-half substitutions as France struggled to regain control of the game.
Meanwhile, Desire could only watch from the bench as his brother inspired one of Ivory Coast's most memorable victories.
After the game, they both embraced each other.
France will now look to bounce back in their final warm-up match against Northern Ireland in Lille on Monday before opening their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16. Ivory Coast, meanwhile, head to the United States full of confidence and morale ahead of their tournament opener against Ecuador on June 15. Sometimes football gives us stories that are bigger than the result itself