Brothers Divided: Siblings Representing Different Nations at the 2026 World Cup

Dubai: The ultimate test for any parent: two sons lining up on opposite sides of the pitch. Who do you cheer for?

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, that dilemma is a reality for four families, with brothers representing different nations on football's biggest stage.

From Ghana and Spain to France and Ivory Coast, family ties are being put aside as international pride takes center stage in one of the tournament's most fascinating subplots.

While it is rare, brothers have faced each other at the World Cup before.

The most famous example came in 2010 when Germany's Jérôme Boateng lined up against his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng, who was representing Ghana.

The pair met again four years later at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, creating one of international football's most memorable family rivalries.

Sixteen years on, the possibility of siblings facing each other on the biggest stage remains very much alive.

Younger brother Nico, 23, has emerged as one of Spain's biggest stars, helping La Roja win Euro 2024 with his pace, creativity and flair from the wing.

Iñaki, 32, switched allegiance to Ghana in 2022 and has become one of the Black Stars' most experienced players.

His older brother Guéla represents Ivory Coast and plays at right-back. Both were born in France but chose different international paths through their family heritage.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.