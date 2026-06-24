Brothers Divided: Siblings Representing Different Nations at the 2026 World Cup

Different flags, same family, another incredible World Cup story
Dubai: The ultimate test for any parent: two sons lining up on opposite sides of the pitch. Who do you cheer for?
At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, that dilemma is a reality for four families, with brothers representing different nations on football's biggest stage.
From Ghana and Spain to France and Ivory Coast, family ties are being put aside as international pride takes center stage in one of the tournament's most fascinating subplots.
While it is rare, brothers have faced each other at the World Cup before.
The most famous example came in 2010 when Germany's Jérôme Boateng lined up against his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng, who was representing Ghana.
The pair met again four years later at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, creating one of international football's most memorable family rivalries.
Sixteen years on, the possibility of siblings facing each other on the biggest stage remains very much alive.
The highest-profile sibling story belongs to Iñaki and Nico Williams.
Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, both rose through the ranks at Athletic Club.
Iñaki, 32, switched allegiance to Ghana in 2022 and has become one of the Black Stars' most experienced players.
Younger brother Nico, 23, has emerged as one of Spain's biggest stars, helping La Roja win Euro 2024 with his pace, creativity and flair from the wing.
The Doué family is split between two footballing powerhouses.
Désiré Doué has enjoyed a rapid rise, establishing himself as one of France's most exciting young talents.
His older brother Guéla represents Ivory Coast and plays at right-back. Both were born in France but chose different international paths through their family heritage.
Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey is part of the Netherlands squad after progressing through the Dutch youth system.
His older brother Derrick Luckassen, meanwhile, opted to represent Ghana.
Their decisions mean the Black Stars feature in two separate sibling stories at this year's tournament.
Harry and John Souttar complete the quartet. Harry, a commanding central defender, represents Australia through his mother's Australian heritage, while John plays for Scotland.
Both have become key figures for their respective national teams.
Should the draw align, World Cup 2026 could yet produce another unforgettable chapter in football's long history of sibling rivalries.