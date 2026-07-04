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Colombia defeat Ghana 1-0 to reach World Cup last 16

Arias strike sends dominant Colombians into World Cup last 16

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AFP
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Colombia's Jefferson Lerma heads the ball during the round of 32 football match between Colombia and Ghana.
Colombia's Jefferson Lerma heads the ball during the round of 32 football match between Colombia and Ghana.
AFP

Kansas City: Wasteful Colombia saw off toothless Ghana 1-0 on Friday to become the final team to qualify for the World Cup last 16.

The South Americans dominated the game at Arrowhead Stadium but ended up with just Jhon Arias's early goal to show for their superiority as they now look forward to a meeting with Switzerland in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey fizzed a shot just wide in the opening minute but that proved a false dawn for the African nation.

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Colombia were forced into an early change when Jhon Cordoba pulled up with an apparent groin injury and was replaced by Luis Suarez.

Minutes later Ghana were forced into a change of their own when Alidu Seidu came on for the stricken Marvin Senaya.

Colombia went ahead in the 14th minute after substitute Suarez showed persistence on the right flank and crossed for an unmarked Arias to steer home.

That gave Carlos Queiroz's goal-shy Black Stars, who scored just twice in the group phase, a major headache.

Colombia, roared on by a partisan crowd in Kansas City, continued to dominate, playing fluid, inventive football as they searched for a second goal.

Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz had a wonderful chance to double Colombia's lead in the 39th minute but scuffed his shot wide.

Early in first-half stoppage time Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi produced a superb save from Johan Mojica's downward header.

The half-time numbers made grim reading for Ghana - not a single shot on target and less than half of Colombia's 319 completed passes - but they were still in the game.

Colombia made hard work of the second half, squandering a number of chances to finish off their opponents.

Diaz put the ball in the net but was flagged offside before striking another shot straight at Zigi.

As time ticked down, Juan Quintero flashed a powerful shot wide but one goal turned out to be enough against a side that failed to muster a single shot on target.

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