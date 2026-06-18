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Ghana beat Panama 1-0 in World Cup opener after injury-time winner

Late, late goal from Yirenkyi seals tense Group L opener against Panama

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AFP
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Marvin Senaya #26 of Ghana celebrates the team's 1-0 victory with a team staff after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
Marvin Senaya #26 of Ghana celebrates the team's 1-0 victory with a team staff after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.
AFP

Ghana scored a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening World Cup Group L clash in Toronto on Wednesday.

Caleb Yirenkyi bundled in the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, sending thousands of Ghanaians in Canada's largest city into a frenzy and settling an otherwise attritional battle.

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Both sides largely struggled to generate chances in the first half after Panama striker Cecilio Waterma's second minute attempt was steered away by outstretched Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi. 

The Black Stars didn't attempt a shot on goal through the first half.

The second half played out under steady rain at the Toronto Stadium but saw more sustained attacking play.

Cristian Martinez triggered a massive roar from the loud Panamanian contingent when he lashed a shot into the side-netting in the 60th minute. 

But the match looked headed for a scoreless draw until Yirenkyi put the Black Stars ahead. 

Ghana's veteran coach Carlos Queiroz turned to his side's fans after the goal, urging them on in celebration.

Queiroz only took charge of the Black Stars a couple of months before the start of the tournament.

Wednesday's fixture made him only the second coach to appear in five consecutive World Cups, after leading Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014, 2018 and 2022. 

Loud boos rang out across the crowd of nearly 43,000 during a second-half hydration break under pouring rain. 

The result of the tense Group L encounter at BMO Field in Toronto on Wednesday night could prove crucial in a tightly contested group.

For Ghana, the result is an ideal start to their Group L campaign, earning three points in a match where control was not constant but execution in key moments made the difference.

Panama, meanwhile, will be left to rue missed opportunities in a match where they were competitive but ultimately edged out.

With tougher fixtures ahead, both sides will view this opener as a benchmark: Ghana as a platform to build on, and Panama as a reminder that efficiency in front of goal will define their tournament hopes.

Ghana triumphed despite being without Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey, who is facing trial on rape charges in Britain.

Canadian authorities denied him a World Cup visa, over the British case.

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