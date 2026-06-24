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Panama out of World Cup after defeat to Croatia

Croatia edge debutants Panama in tight World Cup clash

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AFP
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Croatia's midfielder Mario Pasalic and Croatia's forward #09 Andrej Kramaric celebrate after winning Croatia's forward #11 Ante Budimir the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between Panama and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 23, 2026.
Croatia's midfielder Mario Pasalic and Croatia's forward #09 Andrej Kramaric celebrate after winning Croatia's forward #11 Ante Budimir the 2026 World Cup Group L football match between Panama and Croatia at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 23, 2026.
AFP

Panama were eliminated from World Cup contention after Croatia kept their hopes of progressing to the last 32 alive with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Ante Budimir scored the only goal in the 54th minute for Croatia, the beaten finalists in 2018.

Croatia edged Panama 1-0 in a tight World Cup group-stage match, a result that kept the Europeans in control and left Panama with little margin for error.

The game was decided by a single goal in a match that was shaped more by caution than open attacking play.

Croatia managed the crucial finish and then protected the lead, showing the kind of composure that often matters most in group-stage football, where one moment can decide everything.

For Panama, the narrow loss was painful because it came without the reward of at least a point.

They battled hard, but Croatia’s experience and game management made the difference.

Decisive opening

Croatia won 1-0 in a tense World Cup group match, squeezing out three points in a game that offered few clear chances but plenty of pressure.

The victory reflected Croatia’s ability to stay patient, capitalize on a decisive opening, and then see out the result.

Panama stayed competitive throughout, but it could not break through against a disciplined Croatian side that controlled the key moments.

The defeat leaves Panama needing a stronger response in its next group match to stay alive in the tournament.

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