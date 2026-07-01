American Hospital Dubai performs Dubai’s first robotic mitral valve repair

American Hospital Dubai has successfully conducted a robotic mitral valve repair, the first-of-its-kind procedure in Dubai. This robotic mitral valve procedure is another milestone in American Hospital Dubai’s expertise in treating complex diseases, marking a new chapter in minimally invasive robotic heart valve surgery in the UAE and providing patients with access to world-class valve reconstruction technology without travelling abroad.

The robotic mitral valve repair is a less invasive alternative to conventional open-heart surgery, enabling faster recovery and excellent clinical outcomes.

The groundbreaking procedure was performed by Dr Mohi Mitiek, Head of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery, American Hospital Dubai, in collaboration with the hospital’s multidisciplinary Heart Team.

The patient, a 60-year-old male, was suffering from degenerative mitral valve disease, with his condition progressing from moderate to severe despite medical therapy and monitoring. The mitral valve is one of the four valves of the heart. Located between the left upper (atrium) and lower (ventricle) chambers, it allows blood to flow from the left atrium to the left ventricle. In the patient’s case, his damaged mitral valve was not closing properly, causing blood to leak back into the atrium, a condition termed regurgitation, which required valve repair.

Following a thorough evaluation by American Hospital Dubai’s Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery teams, the patient was offered three treatment options, namely conventional mitral valve repair via a median sternotomy (making an incision through the breastbone down the centre of the chest), minimally invasive mitral valve repair via a small right thoracotomy (incision between the ribs down the chest), or robotic mitral valve repair (done through small incisions between the ribs instead of opening the chest).

The patient chose to undergo robotic mitral valve repair because it offers several advantages over other procedures, including less pain, reduced blood loss, fewer blood transfusions, faster recovery and a shorter hospital stay.

American Hospital Dubai’s surgical team successfully reconstructed the mitral valve using the da Vinci robotic platform, and a post-procedural echocardiogram showed excellent mitral valve repair, with complete elimination of regurgitation or reverse blood flow.

The very next day after surgery, the patient was able to walk independently and take oral nutrition. His recovery progressed without complications, and he was discharged on the third day with an excellent prognosis.

“Robotic mitral valve repair represents the pinnacle of modern reconstructive valve surgery,” said Dr Mitiek. “The robotic platform provides exceptional visualisation and precision, enabling us to perform complex valve reconstruction while minimising trauma to the patient. This landmark surgery reflects American Hospital Dubai’s commitment to delivering the highest-quality care through advanced technologies, ensuring the fastest, safest recovery possible for our patients.”

American Hospital Dubai was the first in the region to introduce the 4th-generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System. The hospital’s Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the region’s first private healthcare facility to be accredited by the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). It reflects American Hospital Dubai's commitment to providing the highest standard of robotic medical care in the region, with a focus on patient safety and satisfactory outcomes.