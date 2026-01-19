GOLD/FOREX
Smart crowd system goes live at Makkah's Grand Mosque ahead of Ramadan

Real-time counting at gates helps manage worshipper surges during peak Ramadan nights

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Officials can spot bottlenecks instantly as Ramadan and Hajj bring record worshipper numbers.
SPA/Twitter

Dubai: Saudi authorities have officially introduced advanced smart counting systems at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, a move aimed at strengthening crowd management ahead of the sharp rise in worshippers expected during Ramadan and the upcoming Hajj season, local media reported

The new technology tracks worshippers entering and exiting the mosque’s gates in real time, allowing officials to monitor crowd density, identify congestion points and guide movement more safely across key areas of the holy site. Field teams are now able to make faster, data-driven decisions to redirect foot traffic and prevent overcrowding.

Officials said the system will play a critical role during peak prayer times, Taraweeh nights and Umrah surges, when millions of worshippers converge on the mosque.

The initiative forms part of the Kingdom’s wider strategy to integrate smart technologies into the management of the Two Holy Mosques, ensuring safety, comfort and seamless movement for pilgrims and visitors throughout the busiest periods of the Islamic calendar.

