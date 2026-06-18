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Rare 400-year-old Quran manuscript showcases golden age of Islamic art in Mecca

It features intricate gilded decorations, vibrant colours and finely crafted calligraphy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A rare holy Quran manuscript dating back more than 400 years is showcased at the Holy Quran Museum in Mecca, offering visitors a striking glimpse into the artistic mastery and cultural legacy of Islamic civilisation.
A rare holy Quran manuscript dating back more than 400 years is showcased at the Holy Quran Museum in Mecca, offering visitors a striking glimpse into the artistic mastery and cultural legacy of Islamic civilisation.
SPA

A rare holy Quran manuscript dating back more than 400 years is showcased at Saudi Arabia's Holy Quran Museum in Mecca, offering visitors a striking glimpse into the artistic mastery and cultural legacy of Islamic civilisation.

The manuscript, one of the museum's most prized exhibits, dates to the 11th century AH (17th century) and features intricate gilded decorations, vibrant colours and finely crafted calligraphy that reflect the exceptional standards achieved by Quran manuscript production during the period.

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Its pages are adorned with delicate floral motifs and elaborate ornamental designs, while the opening spread, featuring Surah Al Fatihah, displays a symmetrical composition combining geometric precision with richly detailed gold embellishments.

Museum officials say the manuscript highlights the skill of Islamic calligraphers and illuminators who transformed Quranic writing into a sophisticated artistic tradition, blending meticulous penmanship with decorative excellence.

Housed within the Holy Quran Museum in Mecca's Hira Cultural District, the manuscript forms part of a collection that traces the evolution of Quranic writing and illumination across the centuries.

The exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to explore the development of Islamic manuscript arts and the enduring reverence Muslims have shown towards the Holy Quran, not only as a sacred text but also as a source of cultural and artistic inspiration.

The centuries-old artefact stands as a testament to the richness of Islamic heritage and remains one of the museum's most captivating attractions, preserving a legacy of craftsmanship that continues to inspire visitors from around the world.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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