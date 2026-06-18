Its pages are adorned with delicate floral motifs and elaborate ornamental designs, while the opening spread, featuring Surah Al Fatihah, displays a symmetrical composition combining geometric precision with richly detailed gold embellishments.

Museum officials say the manuscript highlights the skill of Islamic calligraphers and illuminators who transformed Quranic writing into a sophisticated artistic tradition, blending meticulous penmanship with decorative excellence.

Housed within the Holy Quran Museum in Mecca's Hira Cultural District, the manuscript forms part of a collection that traces the evolution of Quranic writing and illumination across the centuries.

The exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to explore the development of Islamic manuscript arts and the enduring reverence Muslims have shown towards the Holy Quran, not only as a sacred text but also as a source of cultural and artistic inspiration.

The centuries-old artefact stands as a testament to the richness of Islamic heritage and remains one of the museum's most captivating attractions, preserving a legacy of craftsmanship that continues to inspire visitors from around the world.