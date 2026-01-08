Dubai: When construction crews were assembling the Terra Pavilion at the Expo 2020 site in 2019, they noticed something unexpected taking shape within the steel framework: a swarm of bees had made the unfinished structure its home.

Rather than removing the insects, the team took a different approach. The colony was carefully relocated with the help of the Beekeepers Foundation. What followed surprised even conservationists. The bees were identified as native to the UAE, and years later, their descendants are thriving.

Today, that once-modest swarm has grown into a flourishing population of 30,000 bees, producing honey and pollinating plants at Terra, Expo City Dubai. Their survival has sparked a mission to make urban beekeeping central to Dubai’s biodiversity.