Remembering Jane Goodall: The woman who changed how we see the world

One of the most famous photos that perfectly captures her legacy was taken by her late husband, Dutch photographer Hugo van Lawick in 1964 with a chimp she called Flint. In it, she can be seen reaching out her hand to a small, furry animal who copies her gesture. This image and van Lawick’s film People of the Forest: The Chimps of Gombe, "forced science to abandon the idea that humans were the only sentient beings with personalities, minds and emotions", Goodall was quoted as saying by the BBC. "Thus [this image] opened up a whole new way of understanding who animals are and showed that we humans are a part of and not separated from the rest of the animal kingdom."