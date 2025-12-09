Mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks at 2026 football World Cup

Fifa said the move is a "streamlined and simplified version" of an earlier practice of having breaks after 30 minutes over a certain temperature threshold, once set at 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) on the wet bulb global temperature system.

He indicated that referees may have some flexibility if there's a stoppage shortly before the 22-minute mark for an injury. "This will be addressed on the spot with the referee," Zubiria said.

The change may also be a hit with broadcasters, since it makes the game schedule more predictable. Fifa said it was first announced when the governing body's chief tournament officer for the 2026 World Cup, Manolo Zubiria, attended a meeting with broadcasters.

The breaks will be enforced in each half of every game, not just those played in hot weather. The referee will stop the game 22 minutes into each half for players to take drinks, regardless of the temperature, or whether the stadium has a roof and air conditioning.

The change comes after heat and humidity affected players during some games at this year's Club World Cup in the US. At that tournament, Fifa reacted by lowering the threshold for cooling or water breaks and also placing more water and towels around the edge of the field.

Dubai: Players at next year’s football World Cup will benefit from 3-minute hydration breaks in each half of games as Fifa moves to prioritise player welfare throughout next summer’s tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

