GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks at 2026 football World Cup

Fifa moves to prioritise player welfare with stoppage in the 22nd minute mark of each half

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Adam Mitchell #3 of Auckland City FC takes a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group C match between SL Benfica and Auckland City FC at Inter&Co Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
Adam Mitchell #3 of Auckland City FC takes a hydration break during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group C match between SL Benfica and Auckland City FC at Inter&Co Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
AFP

Dubai: Players at next year’s football World Cup will benefit from 3-minute hydration breaks in each half of games as Fifa moves to prioritise player welfare throughout next summer’s tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The change comes after heat and humidity affected players during some games at this year's Club World Cup in the US. At that tournament, Fifa reacted by lowering the threshold for cooling or water breaks and also placing more water and towels around the edge of the field.

The breaks will be enforced in each half of every game, not just those played in hot weather. The referee will stop the game 22 minutes into each half for players to take drinks, regardless of the temperature, or whether the stadium has a roof and air conditioning.

The change may also be a hit with broadcasters, since it makes the game schedule more predictable. Fifa said it was first announced when the governing body's chief tournament officer for the 2026 World Cup, Manolo Zubiria, attended a meeting with broadcasters.

He indicated that referees may have some flexibility if there's a stoppage shortly before the 22-minute mark for an injury. "This will be addressed on the spot with the referee," Zubiria said.

Fifa said the move is a "streamlined and simplified version" of an earlier practice of having breaks after 30 minutes over a certain temperature threshold, once set at 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) on the wet bulb global temperature system.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

Grok AI predicts every Fifa World Cup winner until 2098

2m read
Ronaldo and Messi

Argentina vs Portugal in 2026? Every scenario analyzed

4m read
US President Donald Trump reacts as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Italian Fifa President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025.

Trump honoured with FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup Draw

2m read
The screen displays the final draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jess Rapfogel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

2026 FIFA World Cup draw: Full group line-up revealed

4m read