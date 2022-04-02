Dubai: Over its 182 days, Expo 2020 Dubai recorded 24,102,967 visits, organisers said on Saturday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: “After an incredible six months, we are immensely proud to have staged a World Expo that has connected minds, created the future and inspired the world.”

Expo concluded on March 31.

Sheikh Ahmed added: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a triumph that will go down in history as a beacon of unity and hope – a tremendous honour for the UAE as we celebrated our 50th year and a defining moment in the history of our nation. My sincere and heartfelt congratulations to our leadership for their vision and guidance in staging an exceptional World Expo that befits our ambitious nation.”

Expo's Closing Ceremony fireworks over the central Al Wasl area Image Credit: Steve Holland/Expo 2020 Dubai

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “From the beginning of this incredible Expo journey, our country’s leadership promised an Expo that would amaze the world. Despite the inconceivable challenges, including the pandemic, a new variant, and conflicts in different parts of the world, we have delivered on this promise with purpose and passion.”

She added: “We have presented world-class entertainment, we have shared our cultures and ideas, and we have sought solutions to some of our greatest global challenges. And this is just the beginning of the new world we have started making together.

“We owe our sincere gratitude and respect to everyone who has come together to become part of this – from our 30,000-strong volunteer force, to the dedicated Expo Tribe, our Participants and Partners, and of course the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee. This has been a truly collective effort and a shining manifestation of our theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Until we meet again, I thank each and every last one of you.”

On March 31, Reem Al Hashimy closed the breath-taking Entry Portals for the final time, following a Closing Ceremony that honoured Expo’s iconic moments.

Expo in numbers

• Between its opening on 1 October 2021 and closing its doors on 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed 24,102,967 visits from around the world

• 192 countries, 14 multilateral organisations and 22 Partners participated

• One in every three visitors came from overseas

• The top countries for international visitors were:

1. India

2. Germany

3. Saudi Arabia

4. UK

5. Russia

6. France

7. USA

• Visitors from 178 countries were recorded

• 49 per cent of visitors were repeat visitors

• Visits by ticket type

Season Pass: 70 per cent

1-Day Ticket: 22 per cent

Multi-Day Pass: eight per cent

• Children (under the age of 18) made up 18 per cent of all visits

• 1 one million school children visited Expo as part of the Expo Schools Programme

• Expo University Programme hosted students from 56 domestic and 22 international universities

• Senior citizens (above 60) made up three per cent of all visits

• There were 107,000 visits from people of determination

• The oldest recorded visitor was 98 years old

• 2,777 world leaders visited Expo 2020

• More than 200 million visits were also made virtually

• The 30,000 strong volunteer force included people from 135 nationalities and completed more than 1 million hours

• More than 35,000 events were held, from music, dance and childrens’ entertainment, to business conferences, daily parades, sports activations and creative workshops