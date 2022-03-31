1 of 23
Expo 2020 closing ceremony at the Al Wasl dome. Tens of thousands of people gave Expo 2020 Dubai a grand send-off party on Thursday. It was a night of nostalgia, flashbacks, reflection and celebration that showcased how the world’s biggest show has exceeded expectations in the past six months.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistance and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, during the closing ceremony.ashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistance and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem Al Hashimi, UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai during the closing ceremony.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan (L2), UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, hands the BIE flag to His Excellency Jai-chul Choi (C), President of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) during the Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl alongside Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy (L), UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, His Excellency, Dimitri Kerkentzes (R2), Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos and His Excellency Wakamiya Kenji (R), Minister for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Flags of over 190 participating nations are being displayed, symbolising global solidarity.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma is giving a stirring accompaniment to the stunning display of visuals projected on the iconic Al Wasl Dome.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
The BIE Flag is handed to Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai during the Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
The cast of the closing ceremony included more than 400 professionals and volunteers from 56 different countries, with 745 costumes created for the culmination of Expo.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Detail of the auditorium ceiling is seen during the closing ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Fireworks lit up the sky as Expo 2020 came to a close with glittering events. It was a moment of triumph tinged with sadness that tugged at the heartstrings of all who have visited the expo.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Visitors enjoy spectacular fireworks during the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 in Dubai. 31st March 2022.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
International pop icon Christina Aguilera singing the hit song A Million Dreams.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Forty members of a UAE-based children’s choir performed Ishy Bilady, the national anthem of the UAE, joined by the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, conducted by Yasmina Sabbah.
Image Credit: REUTERS
The closing ceremony is highlighting the pivotal moments of Expo 2020 Dubai through a series of flashbacks, including the ‘Journey of the 50’ (Expo 2020 Dubai’s Golden Jubilee Show) and scenes from the ‘Boy and the Horse’ to the floating piano player.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Visitors enjoy spectacular fireworks during the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 in Dubai. 31st March 2022..
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Thousands of people visit the Expo 2020 on the final day 31st March, 2022.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl dome.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
The Golden Falcon makes its rounds at the Expo 2020 on the final day 31st March, 2022.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl dome.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl dome.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony at Al Wasl dome.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai