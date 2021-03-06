Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the opening of two new parks in the Al Rahmaniyah neighbourhood in Sharjah including a female-only park.
Managed by Shurooq under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the adjoining Kshisha and Shaghrafa parks feature social, entertainment, sports, and educational facilities, and have a combined built area of 147,700 square metres.
Dedicated to families, the Kshisha Park hosts football and volleyball courts, a library, amphitheatre, fitness hub, jogging and cycling tracks, playgrounds, skateboard range, and specially designed halls for holding workshops. Moreover, it houses an artificial pond with a duck feeding station with clear feeding instructions for visitors.
Designed exclusively for females, Shaghrafa Park contains dedicated halls for conducting workshops, and features play areas, a theatre, jogging track, gym, and basket and volleyball courts.
Visitors can bring their own food into the parks, although on-site barbecues are prohibited. Shurooq is currently working on adding designated barbecue spots at both the parks.
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Operating Officer of Shurooq, said: “Shurooq is keen on providing fun-filled activities for families in a safe environment that adheres to the preventive measures and protocols mandated by the UAE health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19. Dedicated teams are on site to guide and assist guests, and ensure their visits are enjoyable and memorable.”