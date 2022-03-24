Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced the conversion of park entry cards into digital format, making them available on its website.
The initiative is a part of its continuous efforts to develop and improve its services according to the digital system, and its keenness to provide high quality services for customers, in line with the emirate’s digital transformation.
How to use the service
The municipality explained that the service of issuing and renewing park entry cards is available on its website, where the customer can visit the website and click on ‘our electronic and smart services’, choose ‘parks and garden services’, and then choose ‘request service for issuing or renewing parks entry cards’. The process is completed with after providing the necessary data and attaching the required files.
The park entry card enables residents of Sharjah to enter select residential neighbourhood parks.
The municipality said around 1,650 entry cards had been issued during the last quarter of 2021, coinciding with the decision to completely reopen parks in residential areas, and 246 cards were during January and February of this year.
The municipality supervises 67 parks with the facilities and services such as playgrounds, children’s play areas, rubber walkways and closed halls, which are used to organise various events, activities, courses and workshops, in addition to the distinction of these parks as being friendly to people of determination and the elderly.