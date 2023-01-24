Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality today announced it attested over 294,000 tenancy contracts in 2022, with 94,000 of those availing a 50 per cent discount on late attestation fees.
On its social media platforms, the municipality praised the recent decision to extend the discount on late fees (up to February 1), which came in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The civic body clarified the discount is only applicable to tenancy contracts that ended before January 1, 2023, and does not cover new contracts.
Earlier, last October, Sharjah granted the 50 per cent discount on fees for late attestation of tenancy contracts. Initially, the discount window to pay the fees was meant to last till the end of 2022, but it was recently extended until February 1, 2023.