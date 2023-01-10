Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has announced that the 50 per cent discount on the late attestation fees for late attestation of tenancy contracts will be extended till February 1, 2023.
The move was approved by the council during its ordinary meeting chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
In October 2022, Sharjah had announced the 50 per cent discount. The move comes in implementation of directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.