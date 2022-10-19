Sharjah: Sharjah has granted a 50 per cent discount on fees for late attestation of rental contracts. The discount will be applied until the end of 2022.
The decision, announced on Tuesday by Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), follows the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of SEC chaired the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
This came in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC.
The meeting, which was held in the office of the Ruler of Sharjah, discussed the topics on the agenda, following up the progress of government work and the general policies of the various government departments in the emirate.
SEC also discussed the report on the efforts of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to support and develop the economic and industrial sector in cooperation with various authorities.