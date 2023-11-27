Ras Al Khaimah: In celebration of the UAE’s 52nd Union Day (December 2), the Public Service Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced a 50 per cent discount on public fines throughout the month of December.
The initiative comes as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to promote awareness and foster a culture of environmental responsibility in the emirate.
Engineer Khalid Fadl Al Ali, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Public Service Department, emphasised that the initiative aims to spread joy among community members during the Union Day celebrations and to encourage individuals to settle the fines associated with public violations while taking into consideration the social and economic circumstances of residents.
By offering this substantial reduction in fines, he said, the department aims to support development, facilitate compliance with regulations, and minimise disruptions to individuals’ interests.