Dubai: Dubai is all set to welcome the 52nd Union Day weekend as a sense of national pride takes over amid festivities, family-friendly events, irresistible retail offers and dining experiences.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city’s Union Day activities will take place from December 1 to 3. Whether citizens, expat residents or tourists, everyone is invited to take part in the activities happening citywide to honour the nation’s union 52 years ago. Landmark buildings will be adorned with giant UAE flags and elaborate light installations in red, white, green and black. Spectacular events have also been planned with Dubai showcasing the nation’s rich heritage. The city’s malls will also be offering a hard-to-resist shopping experience with a wide selection of retail promotions.
Sporting enthusiasts can head to the Emirates Dubai 7s for an action-packed weekend of sport while foodies can delight in an array of curated tasting menus and special dishes that harmoniously blend traditional Emirati flavors with innovative international influences, resulting in an unforgettable fusion of tastes, a press statement from the authorities said.
Celebrated every year on December 2, UAE Union Day marks the federal unification of the seven emirates and official formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE 52nd Union Day commemorative events in Dubai will take place in the true spirit of the occasion.