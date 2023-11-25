Dubai: The Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day (December 2) announced on Saturday the availability of tickets to attend the official 52nd UAE Union Day show.
The show will feature innovative technologies and projections, weaving a narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day.
The 52nd Union Day show will run for eight consecutive days from December 5 to 12 at Expo City’s Jubilee Park in Dubai.
Tickets can be purchased via the official UAE Union Day website (www.UnionDay.ae).
Symbolised through various elements of Sadu weaving, the 30-minute spectacle will illustrate the legacy of our ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology, reflecting the shared commitment to nurturing and preserving our interconnected world.