Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has announced the Union Day holiday for the federal government from December 2 to 4, 2023. Federal government employees will resume work on Tuesday, December 5.
Friday, December 1, will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require presence at the workplace.
3-day holidays announced for Abu Dhabi govt employees
In Abu Dhbai, the official holiday for employees of government entities and companies is set from December 2 to 4, 2023, with official working hours resuming on Tuesday, December 5.
The remote work system will be implemented on Friday, December 1, 2023, except for the jobs that require presence at the workplace.
3-day weekend for Dubai govt employees
The official holiday for employees of government entities in Dubai will begin on Saturday, December 2, until Monday, December 4, 2023. The work will resume on Tuesday, December 5.
Two days holidays for private sector
Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that private sector employees in the UAE will get 2 official holidays on the occasion of UAE National Day.
December 2 and 3 will be paid days off for the private sector, MOHRE said on X formerly known as Twitter.
52nd UAE Union Day ceremony
The Organising Committee in anticipation of the 52nd UAE Union Day has unveiled details of the official ceremony set for December 2. Situated at Expo City, Dubai, the official ceremony weaves an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day