The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed on Wednesday that private sector employees in the UAE will get 2 official holidays on the occasion of UAE National Day.
December 2 and 3 will be paid days off for the private sector, MOHRE said on X formerly known as Twitter.
52nd UAE Union Day ceremony, to be held at Expo City
The Organising Committee in anticipation of the 52nd UAE Union Day has unveiled details of the official ceremony set for December 2. Situated at Expo City, Dubai, the official ceremony weaves an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day.