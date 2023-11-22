Dubai: The UAE government has released the unified public holidays calendar for 2024 to find out the best dates for residents to plan their short vacations.

The dates are based on the Islamic calendar and, therefore, are subject to change. The official dates will be confirmed closer to the holidays - based on moon sighting - but we have compiled the list of long weekends ahead based on predicted dates.

January 1

January 1, 2024 falls on a Monday, so you start off your New Year with a long weekend!

Eid Al Fitr

For Eid Al Fitr, the holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, as per the lunar calendar. Ramadan could be for 29 or 30 days, and in 2024, it is predicted to start on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The 29th day of Ramadan, based on this, would be Monday, April 8 - marking the beginning of Eid (the first of Shawwal) the next day. if Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid would fall on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

So, while all this is subject to confirmation by the authorities, UAE residents can expect a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr as Ramadan 29 is on a Monday.

This would mean the break would start from the previous weekend. If Ramadan is 29 days long, residents can expect a 6-day weekend (Saturday through Thursday); and if Ramadan is 30 days long, employees may get a 9-day weekend (with work resuming on Monday, April 15, 2024). This calculation also assumes you have Saturdays off.

In any case, residents can expect a nice refreshing break next April - so plan your annual leaves accordingly.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Based on the corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar, Arafat Day falls on June 15 (Dhu Al Hijjah 9). This is a Saturday.

In addition to this Eid Al Adha is set to give residents three days off, Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12 1445 AH on the Islamic calendar. This would mean a long four-day weekend from Saturday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

All these dates are based on predictive calendars and are subject to change.

Islamic New Year

The Islamic New Year, Muharram 1, 1446 AH, based on predicted calendars falls on a Sunday (July 7, 2024).

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday

Rabi Al Awwal 12, 1446 AH marks Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the Islamic calendar and this corresponds to September 4, 2023 which is a Wednesday. So residents could get a mid-week day off for this holiday.

UAE Union Day