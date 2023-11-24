Dubai: Students in Dubai will get a three-day weekend to celebrate the 52nd UAE Union Day, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced.
According to KHDA, Monday, December 4, will be a holiday and Friday, December 1, will be a distance learning day for students in Dubai.
This will be applicable to students in private nurseries, schools and universities in Dubai.
KHDA announced this in a fun post on X. “To Jad in Grade 10 who messaged to ask us to “please cancel my maths test next Monday please I’ll do anything just cancel it” — the answer is yes, of course! Distance learning on Friday Dec 1 & day off on Monday Dec 4 for private nurseries, schools & universities in Dubai,” it said.