Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the extension of the UAE Union Day holiday for private sector employees.
In celebration of the Union Day, the holiday will extend to Monday, December 4, 2023. As a result, employees will enjoy a three-day paid break from December 2 to 4.
Initially announced as a two-day holiday, the private sector will now enjoy a three-day break in celebration of UAE Union Day.
3-day weekend for public sector
Earlier today, the UAE Cabinet announced the National Day holiday for the federal government from December 2 to 4, 2023. The Federal Government employees to resume work on Tuesday, December 5. Friday, December 1 will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.
52nd UAE Union Day ceremony
The Organising Committee in anticipation of the 52nd UAE Union Day has unveiled details of the official ceremony set for December 2. Situated at Expo City, Dubai, the official ceremony weaves an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day