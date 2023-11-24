Sharjah’s UAE Union Day Celebrations Committee said it is commemorating the day with a diverse array of events taking place from November 22 to December 3 across the emirate’s most prominent tourism and cultural spots. The UAE National Day has been renamed as UAE Union Day.

The Union Day events will cater to a diverse age group, bringing together citizens and residents to participate in the festivities that mark the nation’s remarkable journey and its significant accomplishments, the committee stated.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Union Day Celebrations Committee, expressed gratitude to Sharjah’s Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, for his patronage and support in preparing for the celebrations.

“As we celebrate Union Day, we reflect on the UAE’s essence, embodying global outlook while embracing our culture and traditions” said Al Midfa.

“This unifying occasion symbolises shared aspirations for a brighter future, and we invite everyone to join us and attend the events around the emirate of Sharjah.”

Various venues

The events will be hosted across various regions, including Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hosn Island, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Souq Sharq, Wadi Al Helo, Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Mudam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.

Image Credit: Gulf News File

The events will feature national art exhibitions, traditional and cultural shows, recreational and educational workshops, and competitions.

Main Event at Sharjah National Park

The main event is set to take place in Sharjah National Park on November 28 and will be running until the December 28. The opening event will include multiple theatrical shows, educational shows and workshop, children’s interactive competitions and shows.

Al Dhaid

Among the events planned in Al Dhaid, a national march will commence from the Grand Mosque to Al Dhaid Fort. Other events will include folk dances, night markets, traditional food, and a military band performance. In line with the Year of Sustainability initiatives, an activity in Al Dhaid will involve planting seedlings in various areas under the title “A Green Land.”

Al Bataeh

Meanwhile, the Al Bataeh region has planned various shows including traditional folk dances, horse shows and a classic car show on November 29, with the aim to showcase the heritage of the city. Visitors can enjoy bus tours around the village areas of the region to distribute flags and Union Day gifts.

From November 29 to December 1, the Heritage Village will host a series of events including a national march, military band performances, poetry recitals, a national play, Yula performances and various competitions with prizes. The events will conclude with dinner and horse and camel shows.

Kalba

Kalba will witness day-long events on November 25, including a march, an operetta, a classic car parade, a sports competition, and equestrian shows.

Khor Fakkan

The Khor Fakkan celebrations will be held on November 24 – 25 at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheater. Visitors can witness the participation of folklore bands, food trucks, and national art workshops. Additionally, the programme will include a documentary screening, a national operetta, magic shows and more.

Al Mudam

Al Mudam region will feature morning segments with a military band, followed by the recognition of services to community institutions, orphanages, and humanitarian service entitles. Meanwhile, the evening segments will include poetry, children’s activities, workshops, competitions, and fireworks.

Heritage Village