Who can benefit

All individuals, the business sector, and governmental and semi-governmental entities can benefit from this discount, which is valid until December 3, 2023, that is, after the end of the stipulated period for the discount, which is 90 days from the date of issuance of the decision.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, expressed his great gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness the Crown Prince for this generous initiative, which reflects the extent of keenness to understand and meet the needs of society, reduce the financial burdens on individuals and business owners, and motivate them to work more and produce to contribute. In advancing the march of growth and prosperity in the Emirate, emphasising the municipality’s commitment to harnessing all its capabilities in order to fully implement this decision.

Where the 50% discount applies

He explained that the discount decision will be applied to all fines and violations issued by all departments affiliated with the Sharjah City Municipality without exception.

This comprehensive coverage includes fines related to public parking, regulatory and health compliance, food safety, environmental concerns, engineering and construction infractions, violations within hotel establishments, advertising firms, sewage-related issues, and various other areas of municipal oversight and enforcement.

Payment optionsAl Taniji pointed out that the municipality offers a range of convenient payment options for these fines. Beneficiaries of this decision can utilise smart services accessible via the official municipality website, the Ministry of Interior’s official website and smart application, self-service kiosks, as well as authorised service outlets affiliated with the municipality.

Digital website

Additionally, vehicle-related fines can be settled and inquiries made through the Sharjah Digital website and application. He further underscored the municipality’s commitment to collaborate with other governmental entities across the Emirates, in order to facilitate the collection of municipality fines while applying the stipulated reduction until its specified end date.