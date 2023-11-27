Umm Al Quwain: As part of celebrations for the 52nd UAE Union Day (December 2), Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Police General Command has offered a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued before November 1.
Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period.
Motorists can avail of the discount by making the payment between December 1 and January 7, 2024.
Exemptions
The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, except for serious violations, such as
• Driving a vehicle in a way that exposes his life or the life, safety or security of others to danger.
• Driving a vehicle in a way that could cause damage to public or private facilities.
• Jumping a red light
• Exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 80km/h.
• Making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a license.
How to pay the fines?
Payment of fines during the discount period can be done through the smart app of the Ministry of Interior and UAQ Police, and via electronic payment on the website of the Ministry of Interior and ‘Sahl’ electronic devices, or in person at the service centres of UAQ Police.
The decisions come to facilitate violators in paying their fines. Umm Al Quwain Police called on vehicle owners to expedite the payment of fines and take advantage of the discount granted within the specified period and also avoid committing violations and accidents by following all traffic rules.