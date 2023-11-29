Housing loans

This latest package included housing loans of all types, with a total value of Dh6 billion, from which 3,714 UAE Nationals have benefited, in addition to exempting low-income retirees and families of those who passed away in 2023 from loan repayments. This segment of the package totalled more than Dh573 million, from which 549 UAE Nationals benefited.

The package also included the granting of residential lands and ready-made houses to 1,422 UAE Nationals at a total value of more than Dh950 million, incorporating the cost of works to provide infrastructure for residential lands.

Third package

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their royal directives and orders to disburse the third housing package for 2023, stressing that the wise leadership’s interest and continuous support for the housing sector in the emirate has led to achieving the aspirations of citizens, meeting their needs in a way that secures a decent life alongside family and social stability.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that the royal directives of the wise leadership to disburse the third housing package for 2023 reflects leadership’s interest in its citizens, who are their top priority and focus of development in the UAE.

He added that Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to translate the directives of the leadership through its programmes and services, through which it seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and provide for citizens in a way that contributes to the achieving of happiness, comfort, and family stability for UAE families.