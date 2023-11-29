Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package to UAE Nationals in the emirate.
The value of the package which has been announced coinciding with the UAE Union Day, amounts to Dh7.6 billion, from which 5,685 UAE Nationals across the emirate have benefited, bringing the total value of housing benefit packages disbursed in Abu Dhabi during 2023 to Dh13.44 billion, from which 9,292 UAE Nationals in total have benefited.
Housing loans
This latest package included housing loans of all types, with a total value of Dh6 billion, from which 3,714 UAE Nationals have benefited, in addition to exempting low-income retirees and families of those who passed away in 2023 from loan repayments. This segment of the package totalled more than Dh573 million, from which 549 UAE Nationals benefited.
The package also included the granting of residential lands and ready-made houses to 1,422 UAE Nationals at a total value of more than Dh950 million, incorporating the cost of works to provide infrastructure for residential lands.
Third package
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their royal directives and orders to disburse the third housing package for 2023, stressing that the wise leadership’s interest and continuous support for the housing sector in the emirate has led to achieving the aspirations of citizens, meeting their needs in a way that secures a decent life alongside family and social stability.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that the royal directives of the wise leadership to disburse the third housing package for 2023 reflects leadership’s interest in its citizens, who are their top priority and focus of development in the UAE.
He added that Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is working to translate the directives of the leadership through its programmes and services, through which it seeks to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and provide for citizens in a way that contributes to the achieving of happiness, comfort, and family stability for UAE families.
The disbursement of the third package of housing benefits in 2023 coincides with the UAE 52nd Union Day, and is based on the wise leadership’s keenness to enhance citizens’ quality of life, provide them with appropriate housing that meets their needs, and consolidate social stability in a way that ensures the continuation of the comprehensive development process in the emirate.