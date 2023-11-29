Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 143 prisoners from the emirate’s correctional and punitive institutions on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day.
Sheikh Humaid’s order to pardon the inmates includes those who showed good conduct while serving their terms.
The initiative reflects Sheikh Humaid’s keenness to give the pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society and to bring happiness to their families.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ajman Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.