The rest of the emirates are also hosting special events and activations. Here’s a list of where you can join in on the celebrations.

Dubai

While the official ceremony will be held at Jubilee Park, Expo City, Dubai on Saturday, the event is not open to the public.

There will be a live stream on the day – December 2 – which can be viewed by residents on all local TV channels, as well as on the official website www.UnionDay.ae.

However, the celebratory show will open to the public next week, starting from December 5. The 30-minute will go on every night until December 12 – which is also when COP28 officially ends.

The show will highlight the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day – keeping in line with COP28 and the Year of Sustainability – symbolised through various elements of Sadu weaving.

Tickets to the shows from December 5 to 12 are on sale for Dh300 per person.

Several other destinations will also have special events. Dubai Harbour is giving visitors one free scoop of ice cream on Saturday and Sunday – each scoop representing one of the colours of the UAE flag. Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts will feature a free laser show on Saturday and Sunday after 7.30pm. Dubai malls will also have live shows, cultural displays and roaming entertainment.

Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi is the place to be fir Union Day – giving visitors a chance to get an immersive experience of Emirati history and culture.

For music lovers, there is a concert on December 2 at Al Ain Square, with a unique lineup with Emirati artist Eida Al Menhali, Iraq's Aseel Hameem, Hamad AlAmri and Lebanon's Diana Haddad, who will captivate the audience with a blend of national songs and their own selected tracks.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island and other malls will also have events.

Sharjah

Sharjah National Park will host multiple theatrical shows, educational shows and workshop, children’s interactive competitions and shows.