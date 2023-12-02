1 of 9
The UAE is celebrating its 52nd Union Day over the upcoming weekend and several destinations have planned fireworks displays for the occasion. Make sure you head to these destinations early to get the best viewing spots.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 9
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: If you live in Abu Dhabi, why not head to Yas lsland to enjoy their daily display at the Yas Bay waterfront? Residents and visitors can look forward to spectacular fireworks displays as part of the destination’s celebrations. No celebration is complete without the UAE skies lightening up. Date: December 2, Time: 9 pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 9
Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi: This popular venue is hosting a two-day festival for National Day, running across December 2 and 3, where it will explore the history of the UAE and its achievements. The festival will also have a spectacular fireworks display. Dates: December 2 and 3, Time: 9pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 9
Abu Dhabi Corniche: This area will have a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday and Sunday (December 2,3) at 9pm.
Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (story: Anwar)
5 of 9
Al Ain: The fireworks for Union Day in Al Ain will be held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday at 9pm
Image Credit: Website: visitabudhabi.ae
6 of 9
Al Mudam, Sharjah: Celebrating the 52nd Union Day, Al Mudam region will feature morning segments with a military band, followed by the recognition of services to community institutions, orphanages, and humanitarian service entitles. Meanwhile, the evening segments will include poetry, children’s activities, workshops, competitions, and fireworks.
Image Credit: VIRENDRA SAKLANI/Gulf News
7 of 9
Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi: The cultural festival in Abu Dhabi has fireworks every week, and will have displays during the Union Day weekend as well. Head there on Saturday for a spectacular show. Date: December 2, Time: 10 pm.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 9
Al Dhafrah region: There are four locations mentioned for fireworks in this region - all on Saturday at 9pm. The locations are Madinat Zayed Stadium, Al Mirfa, Ghiyathi and Al Mugheirah Waterfront
Image Credit: Paromita Singha Roy/Gulf News reader
9 of 9
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi: The hotel will have a fireworks display that can be viewed on December 2 at 9pm.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive