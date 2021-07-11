1 of 11
Jungle Bay: Located right on the bay of Mina Seyahi, this beachside attraction that boasts incredible sea views. Designed with the architecture of the Cycladic in mind, the waterpark exudes a clean, minimalist charm. Aegean vibes reign supreme at Jungle Bay with blue and white colour tones incorporated throughout. If Santorini were a waterpark, it would be this one! There is an abundance of lush greenery enveloping the park. A fun day out for the entire family, Jungle Bay will feature multiple attractions for all ages including The Lighthouse, Whizzard & Body Slides and Gentle Kids’ Slides. Aquaplay is specially designed to engage children of all ages, with no height restrictions offering clear lines of sight for parents supervising on the sidelines. Family Waves is a 6-meter pneumatic wave pool offering hours of splashing fun, while The Beach restaurant will ensure guests can energize with a casual food and beverage menu available throughout the day. Of course, the fun isn’t reserved for kids only, adults are provided with their own pockets of pleasure with cabanas, a beach bar on site to ensure they are as entertained as the little ones.
Image Credit: Supplied
Wild Wadi: An old favourite and home to the hair-raising Jumeirah Scarah, this centrally located water park offers everything from metre-high waves and surfing to water guns and a long lazy river. Here’s your chance to bodyboard or kneeboard with a realistic wave effect — surf’s definitely up. Details 10am-7pm (timings differ on weekends and ladies’ nights). Rates are Dh299 per adult
Image Credit: Supplied
Laguna, La Mer, Dubai: This spot has been providing the adventures that make for a great family fun day out. There’re raft rides, a lazy river and a competitive double-lane mat slide race, which mean you get to be both laid-back and adventurous all at the same destination. Details 10am-8pm. A day pass online starts at Dh99 for residents, which includes all you can eat and drink.
Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Aquaventure: As many UAE residents know, this spot is a must-see, and the crowds are a testament to that. From rides that plunge, slide and swirl to getting up close and personal with both dolphins and sharks, there’s never going to be a boring moment here. And don’t forget to give the sea lion a cuddle. Details 10am-7pm. From Dh195.
Image Credit: Supplied
Legoland Water Park: At this spot in Dubai Parks and Resorts, children get to build their own boats with Lego and test their designs against water currents, or customise their rafts with the bricks and then float down the lazy river in it, or just zoom down scary-looking but exhilarating rides. The attraction helps take fun to new, ridiculously cool levels. Details 10am-6pm. Dh165.
Image Credit: Supplied
Splash n Party: From Splash slides, splash pads and a Bunjee Trampoline, the Splash n Party is a great destination for kids. Details 9am to 8pm. Prices start from Dh100 per child with a free adult
Image Credit: Supplied
Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi: With fun categorised from low (child’s play) to extreme (prepared for the adrenaline rush?), Yas’ thrills range from suspended water cannons, roller coasters and free falls to a straight drop down in a high-intensity looping water slide. A must-try in our books is the water cinema — the theatre floods with knee-high water. Details 10am-8pm. From Dh210.
Image Credit:
Sharjah's Al Montazah: Pirates, treasures, magic carpets and palaces — what more do you want? The themed attraction, Pearls Kingdom features wave pools, slide towers, forts and palaces. Children get to race up and zoom down a castle or hop on a carpet for an exhilarating ride. In all, there are 35 attractions, so you can make a day of it. Details 10am-10pm. Dh100 for children; Dh150 for adults.
Image Credit: WAM
Dreamland Aqua Park: Hours of endless fun can be had at this UAE institution. Raging rivers, water volleyball and basketball, a Dead Sea experience with a high-salinity pool, and a large open jaccuzi — here parents are as well catered for as the kids. It also offers a two-day camp — complete with sleeping bags, BBQ stove and bonfires with marshmallow. Details 10am-6pm, until 8pm on weekends. Dh85
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Al Ain’s Wadi Adventure: Wakeboarding, kayaking, rafting, zip lining and surfing — all at the foothills of the towering Jebel Hafeet, just perfect for a fun day out with all the variety of activities to choose from. And it is man-made. The place has been known to attract the pros too. It also has a climbing wall and a giant swing. Details 11am-7pm. Dh45 for entry and extra for activities.
Image Credit: GN Archives
Ajman and Fujairah’s Aqua Bounce: The floating water parks are located at the Fairmont in both the emirates. A fun yet challenging obstacle course will give way to the thrills that maketh every summer, with its bouncy domes, balancing beams and slides. Children get to slip, slide, fall, splash and bounce their way about. Details 10am-5pm. From Dh150 on weekdays and Dh200 on weekends.
Image Credit: Fairmont