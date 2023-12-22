Dubai: Al Seef Creek Festival is aclling all festive season lovers to witness the lighting ceremony of what they are calling the 'tallest festive tree' in the region.
The massive tree stands at a jaw-dropping height of 39 metres and is supposedly adorned with over 6,000 LED lights and 30,000 ornaments. The lighting-up ceremony will be held on Friday, December 22.
Visitors can expect the man of the hour, Santa, and his trusted Elves in attendance. There will also be a choir performance. The event starts at 6pm.
The tree-lighting is just one part of the Al Seef Creek Festival which also features cultural and educational activities, family entertainment, and dining and shopping offers. Visitors can also enjoy live performances as they shop at the street market from local artisans and grassroots businesses.
If you're planning to head there later this week, the waterfront destination is scheduled to have fireworks displays as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival. The displays at Al Seef are set to be from December 25 to January 4 - this is subject to change, so confirm the timings before you head there.