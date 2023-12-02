Abu Dhabi: As the UAE nation joyfully celebrates its 52nd Union Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shared a heartfelt video message, conveying the spirit of unity and shared ambitions that define the UAE.
In the video, posted on his account on X, President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude and admiration for the people of the UAE, acknowledging them as the pillars and strength of the nation. He extended his appreciation to all who call the UAE their home and contribute to the collective progress of the country.
“We are fortunate to have you,” Sheikh Mohamed, highlighting the UAE’s remarkable journey of advancement marked by unity of spirit and boundless determination.
The President emphasised that while deeply rooted in their blessed land, the people of the UAE continuously set their aspirations high, reaching for the sky.
President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the nation would forever flourish with the unwavering support of its people. He stressed that the true wealth of the UAE lies not only in its resources but, more importantly, in the people of the UAE.
The UAE commemorates its 52nd Union Day, a significant occasion that signifies the unity of the emirates and honours the country’s founding in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding fathers.