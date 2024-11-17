Paris: England blew away 10-man Republic of Ireland 5-0 to wrap up promotion to the Nations League top flight as four players netted their first international goals on Sunday, while Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to help Norway also top their group.

Euro 2024 runners-up England secured top spot in Group B2 in Lee Carsley’s final game in interim charge before the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager.

Greece finished second despite a 2-0 win over Finland in the other game in the group and will head into the playoffs in March.

England struggled to break down a resolute Ireland in the first half at Wembley, with Noni Madueke twice having efforts blocked after threatening bursts into the box.

The game changed shortly after the interval when Liam Scales brought down Jude Bellingham after a fine pass from Harry Kane, conceding a penalty and being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kane stepped up to slot his spot-kick past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

England doubled their lead in the 56th minute, as Tino Livramento’s deflected cross found its way to his Newcastle teammate Anthony Gordon who volleyed home his first international goal.

Carsley’s side scored their third goal in the space of five minutes when Conor Gallagher stabbed in a Marc Guehi flick-on from a corner to also net for the first time for his country.

Jarrod Bowen joined the party, sweeping home his first England goal with his first touch just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on as a sub for his England debut, headed in Bellingham’s cross in the 79th minute to round off the scoring.

Forward Erling Braut Haaland completed his fourth treble for Norway with 19 minutes remaining. Image Credit: AFP

Haaland fires Norway into League A

Haaland was at his destructive best as Norway brushed aside Kazakhstan 5-0 to finish top of Group B3 ahead of Austria who were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia.

The Manchester City star broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound in the 23rd minute.

Haaland nodded in his 37th international goal 14 minutes later, before Antonio Nusa added a Norwegian third of a dominant first half.

Haaland completed his fourth treble for Norway with 19 minutes remaining, turning away from his marker on the edge of the area and finishing low into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Nusa scored again as Norway snatched automatic promotion from Austria, who conceded a late equaliser to Slovenia in Vienna.

Later, Italy host France in Group A2, knowing they will finish first ahead of their opponents if they avoid defeat by two goals or more.