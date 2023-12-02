Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Members of the Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of the 52nd Union Day held at Expo City Dubai.
52nd Union Day
The event was also attended by the Crown Princes and several guests attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).
On his X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Together with my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and esteemed guests of the UAE, I had the pleasure of attending the 52nd Union Day celebrations, titled ‘A journey towards a sustainable tomorrow.’ As a nation we will continue to commemorate our heritage, take pride in our identity and strive for a just, prosperous and sustainable future for all.”