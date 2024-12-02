Dubai: Ride options for residents and visitors to Dubai have widened with the entry of Bolt, the ride-hailing platform, in alliance with Dubai Taxi Co.

So, via the Bolt app, users can choose limousines from fleet partners, including those cars coming under the Dubai Taxi umbrella.

The next phase of the Bolt platform expansion will include taxi services, thus 'creating a versatile and sustainable mobility ecosystem in Dubai', according to a top Dubai Taxi Co. official.

There could be a move into some of the other emirates, and potentially adding delivery services, e-scooters and car rentals ‘in the near future’.

For now, the Bolt-DTC limousine on call is perfectly timed, coming as it does for the high season Dubai experiences during December and January.

"Bolt is on a mission to help people give up privately-owned vehicles and start using shared mobility more," said a statement. (The Bolt services are used in more than 600 cities in 50 countries.)

The need is for more ride hailing services, whether it's for visitors or residents in the UAE. Dubai is aiming for 80% of the city's taxi rides to originate through digital platforms in the next few years. This is where the Bolt and Dubai Taxi Co. alliance, struck in October, will help.

"Dubai has always experienced an influx of visitors creating an unprecedented demand for transportation," said Mansoor Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. "Bolt’s arrival adds a valuable choice for our community, ensuring that getting around UAE is easier and more accessible than ever through cross-functional mobility that integrates cars, taxis, micro-mobility solutions, and more.”

The next phase of expansion (for Bolt) will include the introduction of taxi services on the app - Mansoor Alfalasi of Dubai Taxi Company

Bolt, which is headquartered in Estonia, already operates its platform in Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well as in some of the major European markets.

Initially, users will have access to Bolt's 'standard' rides, and there will also be 'Bolt XL' for bigger groups, and 'Bolt Premium' for a ride in a luxury vehicle.

Rental services

The possibility of Bolt adding car rentals as part of a future service in Dubai will be impactful. Auto industry sources have been talking about new residents, even if they are in for the long term, willing to consider car hiring to take care of their mobility needs. At least for the initial years.

“These days, it’s not a direct line from becoming a resident and then head for the car showroom to purchase a car, new or used,” said a dealer. “Car rentals and car subscriptions are growing their reach in the UAE."

According to Eduard Suchánek, Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa at Bolt, "Dubai’s strategic location makes it an ideal destination for visitors from around the world creating an exemplary platform to capitalize on the increasing market demand."