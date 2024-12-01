Flydubai Operations

However, flydubai continues to operate flights to Baghdad. Passengers with confirmed flydubai bookings for Baghdad will be accepted for travel, and customers are advised to monitor the airline's flight status for updates.

Flights to Lebanon

Emirates has also extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until and including December 31, 2024. Passengers transiting through Dubai with Beirut as their final destination will not be permitted to travel at their point of origin.

Customer assistance