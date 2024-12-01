Dubai: Emirates has extended its suspension of flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.
"Emirates flights to and from Baghdad are cancelled through December 14, 2024. Passengers transiting through Dubai with Baghdad as their final destination will not be accepted for travel until further notice," the airline announced in a travel update on its website.
Flydubai Operations
However, flydubai continues to operate flights to Baghdad. Passengers with confirmed flydubai bookings for Baghdad will be accepted for travel, and customers are advised to monitor the airline's flight status for updates.
Flights to Lebanon
Emirates has also extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until and including December 31, 2024. Passengers transiting through Dubai with Beirut as their final destination will not be permitted to travel at their point of origin.
Customer assistance
Passengers impacted by these cancellations are encouraged to contact their booking agents for alternative arrangements or reach out to Emirates directly if they booked through the airline. Customers are also urged to update their contact details via the "Manage Your Booking" section on the Emirates website to receive timely updates.