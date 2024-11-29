Dubai: UAE carriers have rolled out massive promotions on airfares ahead of the Eid Al Etihad (National Day) holidays, making booking last-minute flights easier. The ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, offers up to 30 per cent promotion on travel between December 1 and March 31, 2025.

Moreover, tickets to other destinations are on sale on wizzair.com and the WIZZ APP, available in Arabic, with fares starting from as low as Dh 89.

“Travellers can already enjoy the benefits of the enhanced Winter schedule, with 40 per cent more seat capacity,” the airline said in a statement.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “As we embrace the holiday season, we are excited to announce our exclusive Pink Friday offer—up to 30 per cent off on selected flights. This promotion, combined with our enhanced Winter schedule, allows our passengers to book their well-deserved holiday getaways while saving more with ease of mind.” Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low fares to a wide range of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), and more.

India’s flag carrier Air India has also launched a limited-period, Black Friday sale, to offer up to 20 per cent off base fares for flights within India, and up to 12 per cent off base fares for flights to or from destinations in the United States, Europe (including the United Kingdom), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

During the sale period, Air India will not charge any convenience fee on bookings for domestic or international flights operated by Air India made on Air India’s website and mobile app, thus helping travellers to save an additional INR 399 (Dh17.32) on domestic flight bookings and up to INR 999 (Dh43.36) on international flights.