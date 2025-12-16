The art of saying sorry in business: Why restraint, humility and intent matter more than visibility

The recent IndiGo episode brought this into sharp focus. Apologies arrived publicly and in full view. It unfolded in stages. Full-page ads led the way. The CEO followed, then returned. And soon enough, the chairman of the board was saying sorry too. On paper, it looked comprehensive. In reality, for all those passengers who were affected and for the many watching from the outside, it felt uneasy. The apologies were visible, but the connection was missing.