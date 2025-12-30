Gulf News and Gray Matter unveil Legends 50 edition

Exclusive book a tribute to the Indian spirit of enterprise in the UAE and Middle East
In a glittering ode to resilience, vision and the enduring bond between two nations, Gulf News, in association with Gray Matter, has proudly launched Legends 50. This prestigious keepsake edition serves as the spiritual sequel to the acclaimed Super 100 series, chronicling the remarkable odysseys of the top Indian business leaders and professionals in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with a special spotlight on the United Arab Emirates.
As the UAE continues to redefine global standards of progress, Legends 50 arrives as a Chronicle of Grit, documenting the lives of over 50 iconic individuals who arrived on these shores with little more than an entrepreneurial mindset and went on to build empires that support millions.
This volume represents the culmination of a formidable alliance between two media powerhouses. The project marries Gray Matter’s 17 years of expertise in chronicling corporate excellence with the 40-year legacy of Gulf News, the region’s leading daily.
This synergy has allowed Legends 50 to expand beyond the traditional confines of print. While the physical book stands out globally for its shelf value, the collaboration ensures that the “immortality of entrepreneurial success” is recorded in history and made available to a global audience online. In a unique commitment to its readers, every subscriber is set to receive a complimentary copy of this premium coffee-table book, ensuring these inspiring stories reach every corner of the community.
Biju Ninan, Founder and Editor of Gray Matter, describes the publication as a labour of love and respect. “For nearly two decades, I have had the privilege of witnessing this rise of Indian business leaders in the region,” Ninan writes in his Editor’s Note. “Legends 50 is more than a book to me; it is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and grit that defines our community.”
Ninan emphasises that the majority of the leaders featured are first-generation founders, individuals who were perhaps inexperienced by today’s standards when they began, yet possessed an unshakeable vision. “It is our hope that the wisdom of these legends and the energy of disruptive startups will coalesce, inspiring the next generation to work together to make the world a better place.”
The significance of Legends 50 extends to the highest levels of diplomatic and bilateral relations. Suresh Gopi, the Hon’ble Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, penned a heartfelt foreword for the edition.
In his Foreword, Gopi lauds the publication as a “distinguished tribute to the UAE’s most inspiring trailblazers.” He observes that the 50 iconic first-generation founders featured have “significantly shaped the economic and social landscape of the region.”
“The individuals featured here are not just business owners; they are pioneers who have turned dreams into empires, serving as a testament to the enduring spirit of enterprise that binds India and the UAE together,” Gopi writes. He commends the initiative for preserving a “legacy in print” that goes beyond a standard business listing, capturing the essence of leaders across sectors ranging from retail and healthcare to construction.
The book features profound insights from some of the region’s most respected business titans, who serve as the pillars of this edition. Their prefaces offer a window into the values that drove their success.
Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman of Danube Group, reflects on the symbiotic relationship between Indian entrepreneurs and their adopted home. Writing at the close of 2025, Sajan notes, “For Indian business leaders like myself, this country has been more than a market; it has been a partner at every stage of our growth at Danube Group.”
Sajan highlights the commonality among the featured legends: “The featured leaders — women and men alike — arrived with different dreams but shared a common mindset; a strong work ethic, a long-term vision and a commitment to creating real value for people.”
Dr P Mohamed Ali, Founder of Galfar Engineering & Contracting and MFAR Group, offers a moving reflection on the historical depth of the India-UAE relationship. “This collection of stories is more than a celebration of individual success; it is a tribute to the enduring bond between India and the UAE — a partnership rooted in ancient maritime history that has evolved into a powerhouse of modern economic synergy,” he states.
Recalling his own journey from the “red earth of India’s North-East” to the heat of Muscat in 1972, Dr Ali emphasises the moral imperative of business. “We must remember that true wealth lies in the trust of the families we serve. Business must always benefit the wider community, not just shareholders,” he asserts.
PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, focuses on the alignment of personal ambition with the UAE’s trajectory as a global leader. “I’m truly honoured to be part of the UAE’s incredible transformation... The UAE’s forward-thinking leadership has created a space where innovation, sustainability and economic growth come together,” Menon writes.
Menon highlights how this environment shaped Sobha Realty’s commitment to “building with integrity, precision and an uncompromising focus on quality.”
This exclusive edition immortalises a curated list of trailblazers. Each name in this illustrious cohort represents a unique story of determination, innovation and leadership. The full class of Legends 50 includes:
• Abdul Latheef Uppala – A leader celebrated for his enduring contributions to the regional business landscape.
• Ajay Sethi – A media and entertainment visionary known for bridging global cultures.
• Dr Ali Asgar Fakhruddin – A stalwart in the business community known for philanthropic and commercial success.
• Dr Anand Menon – A distinguished professional recognised for excellence in his field.
• Dr Alexander Thomas – A respected figure in the healthcare and leadership sectors.
• Alisha Moopen – A dynamic healthcare leader driving innovation and compassion in medical services.
• Asgar Shakoor Patel – A legendary entrepreneur with a legacy of transport and logistics excellence.
• Dr Davis Kallukaran – A leading name in the audit and advisory landscape.
• Deepak Arora – An influential figure in the construction and engineering domain.
• Dr Dhananjay Datar – The “Masala King” who transformed the spice trade into a global retail empire.
• Geeta Chhabra – An acclaimed author and poet contributing to the region’s cultural richness.
• Dr Geevarghese Yohannan – An education visionary committed to shaping future generations.
• Girish Kumarsingh Bhowan – The Jupiter Group founder connecting the Gulf and Africa corridors.
• Harwant Singh Sahni – A veteran leader in the industrial and automotive sectors.
• V.A. Hassan – A retail magnate known for his expansive business footprint.
• Hussein Adam Ali – A pioneer in the perfumery and luxury goods market.
• Jacky Panjabi – The retail electronics giant who became a household name.
• James Mathew – A premier financial expert and strategic business advisor.
• Johnson Thomas – A key player in the regional human resources and services sector.
• Dr Joy Alukkas – The jewellery tycoon whose brand is synonymous with trust and gold globally.
• K.A. Kalandoor – A diversified business leader with significant contributions to trade.
• Lalu Samuel – An industrial leader known for innovation in manufacturing.
• M.C. Mani – A respected veteran in the media and publishing industry.
• P.N.C. Menon – The Sobha Group founder redefining luxury real estate with precision.
• Dr P. Mohamed Ali – The Galfar founder known for infrastructure building and philanthropy.
• Mohammed Ameen – A dynamic business leader with a strong regional portfolio.
• Mohamed Mansoor – A technology and strategic investment entrepreneur.
• P.V. Moidu – A healthcare pioneer instrumental in building medical infrastructure.
• K. Muraleedharan – A distinguished entrepreneur in the food and hospitality sectors.
• Mustafa O. Vazayil – A leader in the insurance and risk management industry.
• Naresh Kumar Bhawnani – A retail pioneer who helped shape the modern supermarket experience.
• Neelesh Bhatnagar – A seasoned investor and retail strategist.
• Paras Shahdadpuri – A diplomat-turned-entrepreneur and voice for the Indian business community.
• Dr Rajesh Kumar Agarwal – A leader in the logistics and supply chain industry.
• Raju Menon – A titan in the field of accounting, business setup and corporate services.
• Rizwan Sajan – The “Danube Man” who built a building materials and property empire.
• Dr C.J. Roy – A visionary in business leadership and community welfare.
• Roxana Jaffer – A hospitality leader and advocate for sustainability and excellence.
• RRS International Developments – Represented by its leadership team, setting benchmarks in development.
• Santosh Varghese – A technology leader driving digital transformation in the region.
• Sejal Nagjee – A creative force in the world of luxury design and lifestyle.
• C.A. Sebastian Joseph – A financial expert and trusted corporate advisor.
• Dr Siddeek Ahmed – A conglomerate leader with diverse interests across the Middle East.
• Shaji Ul Mulk – An industrialist and cricket promoter known for global innovation.
• Sir Sohan Roy – A maritime visionary and media entrepreneur of global repute.
• Dr Surender Singh Kandhari – A tyre industry veteran and community leader at the Gurudwara.
• Sunny Kulathakal – A literary and cultural ambassador for the Indian diaspora.
• Suresh Kumar – A seasoned banker and business council leader.
• Dr Thumbay Moideen – The founder of Thumbay Group, revolutionizing medical education and care.
• Ved Sharan Chhabra – A veteran figure in the textile and fashion industry.
• Zarina Baig – An inspiring woman leader making strides in the corporate world.
A Keepsake for Posterity
As Legends 50 reaches the hands of readers across the UAE, it stands as a “legacy in print.” It captures a specific moment in history where the wisdom of the founding generation meets the energy of the future.
In the words of the production team at Gray Matter and Gulf News, this edition is dedicated to ensuring that the “immortality of entrepreneurial success” is not lost to time. It is a celebration of those who turned the desert into a land of opportunity, supported by the “tailwind advantage of favourable government policies.”
For the business community, the aspiring entrepreneur, and the general reader, Legends 50 is more than a coffee-table book, it is a map of what is possible when grit, vision and opportunity align.
The Legends 50 keep sake book is published and circulated by Gulf News Commercial Publishing, and produced by Gray Matter.
