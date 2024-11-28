Dubai: All postpaid customers of du Telecommunications, or Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, can enjoy free 53GB of national data valid for seven days, the company announced Thursday. The offer is available from November 28 until December 4 this year.

The telecommunications and digital services provider announced a range of offers and promotions in celebration of UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day).

Customers who purchase or switch to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data valid for a year. This offer is available until December 31, the company said in a statement.

"Through these exclusive offers, we aim to bridge distances and bring hearts closer, embodying the spirit of unity that defines our nation," said Al Hassawi.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said, “At du, we are passionate about ensuring that every UAE resident and Emirati at home or abroad can feel connected to our cultural roots and participate in the celebrations.”