Dubai: All postpaid customers of du Telecommunications, or Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, can enjoy free 53GB of national data valid for seven days, the company announced Thursday. The offer is available from November 28 until December 4 this year.
The telecommunications and digital services provider announced a range of offers and promotions in celebration of UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad (National Day).
Customers who purchase or switch to Prepaid Flexi yearly plans will receive free 53GB national data valid for a year. This offer is available until December 31, the company said in a statement.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said, “At du, we are passionate about ensuring that every UAE resident and Emirati at home or abroad can feel connected to our cultural roots and participate in the celebrations.”
“As part of this year’s festivities, du goes beyond national borders with a special video campaign aimed at connecting Emiratis abroad with their homeland's rich culture and traditions. This initiative aligns with du’s commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s cultural heritage and ensuring that every Emirati, regardless of their location, shares in the joy and pride of the UAE National Day,” it said.