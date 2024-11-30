Dubai: UAE telecom operator e& has rolled out free 53GB of national data for Emiratis and post paid customers across the UAE, the company has announced through its X handle.

"We share with you the joy of celebrating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad we offer all our Emirati customers and postpaid subscribers, 53GB free local data, 3% cashback on purchases outside the country via the e and money app and free 3-month subscriptions to Smiles UAE and STARZ Play Arabia," the post said.