Business, tourism, individual drivers

Self-driven rentals cater to a diverse audience, with short-term rentals for tourists making up about 40% of the market, while corporate clients account for 30%, primarily driven by longer-term requirements. The remaining demand comes from residents who seek flexible mobility solutions without the commitment of ownership.

A significant trend is car subscription services, offering customers an alternative to both short-term rentals and vehicle ownership. By 2026, subscription services are expected to make up 20–25% of the market, highlighting their growing appeal among mobility-conscious individuals. This shift reflects changing preferences, as people increasingly prioritize convenience and flexibility.

Digital-first

Technology is at the heart of the transformation in the car rental industry. Digital bookings already account for 70% of transactions, and expected to rise further. Companies are heavily investing in user-friendly digital platforms to streamline the rental process, from online bookings and automated payments to seamless vehicle pickups and returns. The integration of technology extends to virtual customer support, with companies adopting AI-powered chat systems to provide 24x7 assistance.

These advances are enhancing customer experiences while reducing operational costs, further cementing the digital-first approach as a cornerstone of the industry.

Rise of flexibility on mobility

Subscription-based rentals are gaining as they bridge the gap between traditional rentals and vehicle ownership. Growing at an impressive 35% annually, these services allow customers to access cars without the long-term financial commitments associated with buying a vehicle. Subscription models also enable users to switch vehicles or terminate contracts without incurring heavy penalties.

Corporate clients, in particular, benefit from innovations like ‘corporate lease flex’, which allows businesses to lease vehicles for up to 24 months without early return penalties. This solution is ideal for companies looking to provide transportation for employees without the constraints of traditional leasing contracts.

Green fleets

Sustainability has become a central focus for the car rental market. Approximately 10% of new fleet additions are now electric or hybrid vehicles, with plans to increase this to 30% by 2030. The UAE’s government initiatives to reduce emissions and promote green mobility are driving this shift, alongside changing consumer preferences for environmental-friendly options.

Luxury rentals

The UAE’s reputation for luxury extends to its car rental market, where high-end vehicles account for 25% of rentals. This segment is fuelled by international tourists, particularly from Europe, Russia, and China, who seek luxury cars to complement their premium travel experiences. As high-end tourism continues to grow, demand for luxury rentals is expected to increase, solidifying this segment as a cornerstone of the industry.

Ride-hailing vs. rentals

While ride-hailing services have transformed transportation, they cater to different needs than self-drive rentals. Ride-hailing is ideal for point-to-point travel and short, spontaneous trips. In contrast, car rentals are preferred for multi-day use, longer journeys, or customers seeking more control over their schedules.

Rental companies are differentiating themselves by offering flexible pricing, personalized service, and subscription options. Innovations such as real-time booking and streamlined onboarding processes, are further blurring the lines between these industries, making them more complementary than competitive.

Amidst this fast-changing scenario, he UAE remains a global leader in shaping the future of mobility.