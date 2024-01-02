Ajman: Five people died in a road accident on Al Watan Street in Masfout area of Ajman emirate, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased included four members of a family - an Emirati man, his wife and two daughters - and the man’s niece. Police also said that “two other girls from the same family” sustained moderate injuries.
The accident occurred after the man, who was driving a four-wheel-drive, became distracted and hit a truck that was in front of them, officials added.
They were returning after a visit to the city of Hatta in Dubai emirate, where they had gone to spend the start of the New Year holiday. The family lived in Abu Dhbai and they were buried on Monday night in Bani Yas cemetery.
Ajman Police General Command stated that a report was received by the operations room at exactly 1am on Monday stating that a serious traffic accident had occurred on Al Watan Street. Police, civil defence and national ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene of the accident.
Upon examination of the accident scene, it was found that the family’s vehicle collided into the back of a truck as a result of the man being distracted from the road. The five people were killed as a result, while the two other girls from the same family sustained moderate injuries and were subsequently transported to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Masfout. Their condition was described as stable.
Ajman Police conveyed its condolences to the family of the deceased, calling on all drivers to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits and pay attention while driving.