Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to observe lane discipline or face a fine of Dh400. The advisory is part of the first episode of their ‘Traffic Highlights’ campaign launched this month.
Mansour Rashid Al Saidi of Abu Dhabi Police said mandatory lanes are indicated with traffic signs and road markings, such as no-overtaking zones and road entrances and exits.
Emphasising the need to follow traffic rules for road safety, he said lane violations are a major contributor to severe accidents in Abu Dhabi.
Traffic Highlights
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate, in collaboration with the Security Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, launched a series of ‘Traffic Highlights’ episodes on its social media platforms in January.
Colonel Musallam Mohammed Al Junaibi, Director of the Traffic Violations Collection and Follow-up Department at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the ‘Traffic Highlights’ episodes, are part of Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to improve road safety. The objectives are to raise awareness, promote a culture of responsible driving and ensure adherence to traffic regulations.
Colonel Al Junaibi also said that negative behaviour and serious mistakes of some drivers pose significant risks to road safety. The duty of police is to enhance awareness, cultivate a traffic-conscious society, reinforce adherence to traffic laws and foster community engagement.